Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Waddell & Reed Financial to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Waddell & Reed Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WDR opened at $14.89 on Friday. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $977.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

WDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waddell & Reed Financial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

