VR Education (LON:VRE) Shares Up 2%

VR Education Holdings PLC (LON:VRE) shares shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.20 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.16), 104,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.16).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $31.43 million and a PE ratio of -4.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.89.

VR Education Company Profile (LON:VRE)

Vr Education Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary Immersive VR Education Ltd, operates as a virtual/augmented reality software company in education and simulated training sector worldwide. The company offers ENGAGE, a social education and presentation platform that allows educators and corporate trainers to share their own content in a virtual setting for students.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for VR Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VR Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.