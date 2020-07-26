Vitasoy International (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Stock Price Up 2%

Vitasoy International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, approximately 6,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 3,900% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26.

About Vitasoy International (OTCMKTS:SWDHF)

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells consumer electronic products in People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, and Smart Appliances Business segments.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Vitasoy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitasoy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.