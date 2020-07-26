Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Sets New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $142.77 and last traded at $140.03, with a volume of 552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.15.

The closed-end fund reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.05 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 12.06%.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 18.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,211,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $92,183,000 after purchasing an additional 98,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $10,066,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter worth about $5,607,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 210.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 56,841 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 61.1% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 83,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,708 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.55 and a 200-day moving average of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.