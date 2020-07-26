Vermilion Energy (VET) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect Vermilion Energy to post earnings of C($1.11) per share for the quarter.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$328.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$327.59 million.

Shares of VET opened at C$6.31 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.20 and a 1 year high of C$26.02. The company has a market cap of $990.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.55.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VET shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$4.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.13.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

