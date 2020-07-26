Veritex (VBTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Veritex to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.83 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 8.02%. On average, analysts expect Veritex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $841.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

In other Veritex news, Director Steven D. Lerner sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $93,375.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,494.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VBTX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

