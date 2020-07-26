Verditek (LON:VDTK) Shares Down 1.8%

Verditek PLC (LON:VDTK) was down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.28 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.17), approximately 1,263,785 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.75 ($0.17).

The company has a market cap of $36.63 million and a P/E ratio of -13.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

About Verditek (LON:VDTK)

Verditek plc, a clean technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of clean technologies in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company develops technologies in the areas of solar modules, industrial treatment of gases and CO2 capture, air purification, water deodorization, industrial treatment of solids, and zero emission and energy.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Verditek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verditek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.