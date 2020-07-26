Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VRNS. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.82.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $101.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $111.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 93.70% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gili Iohan sold 10,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 14,405 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $1,427,247.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,496.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,748 shares of company stock valued at $10,029,973. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 2,420.8% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 327,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,883,000 after acquiring an additional 314,975 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at about $15,818,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,393,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at about $10,098,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at about $5,892,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

