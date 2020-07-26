Vanguard Energy Group’s (SUVPF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Vanguard Energy Group (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Vanguard Energy Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

SUVPF opened at $379.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy Group has a twelve month low of $177.90 and a twelve month high of $397.00.

