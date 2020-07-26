VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC) dropped 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.04 and last traded at $38.23, approximately 3,165 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 6,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $395,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.