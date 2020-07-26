VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of VALEO/S to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VALEO/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of VALEO/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of VALEO/S from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of VALEO/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

VLEEY stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.05. VALEO/S has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $20.26.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

