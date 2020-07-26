US Xpress Enterprises (USX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect US Xpress Enterprises to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $432.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.49 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. On average, analysts expect US Xpress Enterprises to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

US Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $349.96 million, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 2.00. US Xpress Enterprises has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $7.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.90 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered US Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Xpress Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.11.

In other news, Director Jon Beizer bought 6,000 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Max L. Fuller bought 82,315 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $358,070.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 96,331 shares of company stock valued at $427,468. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

