Universal Health Services (UHS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect Universal Health Services to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Universal Health Services to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of UHS opened at $108.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.83 and its 200 day moving average is $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $157.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.79.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.