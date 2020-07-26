UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Director Sells $3,035,000.00 in Stock

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of UNH opened at $300.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.33. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $51,298,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

