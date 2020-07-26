Unilever (LON:ULVR) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,250 at Goldman Sachs Group

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 4,900 ($60.30) to GBX 5,250 ($64.61) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Unilever from GBX 5,100 ($62.76) to GBX 5,290 ($65.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,300 ($52.92) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,310 ($53.04) to GBX 4,370 ($53.78) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,774.09 ($58.75).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,678 ($57.57) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,385.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,294.02. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 43.24 ($0.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,333 ($65.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

