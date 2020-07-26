Umpqua Holdings Corp Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Wedbush upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Umpqua in a report released on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $327.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million.

UMPQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Umpqua stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Umpqua by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,869,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,430,000 after purchasing an additional 658,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,747,000 after purchasing an additional 171,813 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 112,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,645 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Umpqua by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 372,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

