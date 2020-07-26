UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for G4S (LON:GFS)

G4S (LON:GFS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on G4S from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 160 ($1.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on G4S from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on G4S from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on G4S from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 140 ($1.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 161.67 ($1.99).

G4S stock opened at GBX 147 ($1.81) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 114.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 135.76. G4S has a one year low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 223.50 ($2.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 974.83, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -24.92.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

