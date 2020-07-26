UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bodycote (LON:BOY)

Bodycote (LON:BOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BOY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bodycote from GBX 650 ($8.00) to GBX 710 ($8.74) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, July 6th. HSBC lifted their price target on Bodycote from GBX 585 ($7.20) to GBX 590 ($7.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bodycote from GBX 700 ($8.61) to GBX 695 ($8.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 678.08 ($8.34).

BOY opened at GBX 589 ($7.25) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 628.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 673.96. Bodycote has a twelve month low of GBX 6.11 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 975 ($12.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.97.

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

