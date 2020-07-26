UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

UBS stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,817,961,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in UBS Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,686,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,860,000 after buying an additional 3,880,556 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in UBS Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,849,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,567,000 after buying an additional 2,594,803 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in UBS Group by 109.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 2,911,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,962,000 after buying an additional 1,524,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at $11,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

