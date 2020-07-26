UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €20.90 Price Target

UBS Group set a €20.90 ($23.48) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays set a €17.20 ($19.33) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($19.89) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €17.82 ($20.02).

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €14.88 ($16.72) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.08. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.29) and a one year high of €18.13 ($20.37).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

