U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $90.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Sidoti downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.33.

USPH stock opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $148.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.15.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 813 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $63,470.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,358.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $81,435.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,298.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,042 shares of company stock worth $327,632. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

