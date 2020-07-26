Tuanche (NYSE:TC) Trading Up 0.3%

Tuanche (NYSE:TC)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.55, approximately 3,794 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 14,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Tuanche in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Tuanche alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49.

Tuanche (NYSE:TC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tuanche stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tuanche (NYSE:TC) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.55% of Tuanche worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Tuanche (NYSE:TC)

TuanChe Limited operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group events that attract various consumers, as well as provides integrated marketing solutions to its industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers and enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction, creating a many-to-many environment.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tuanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuanche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.