Trueblue (TBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Trueblue had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Trueblue’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trueblue to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Trueblue stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Trueblue has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TBI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Trueblue from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Trueblue from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Trueblue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Sidoti lowered shares of Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Trueblue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

