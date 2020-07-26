Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRVG. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Trivago in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Trivago from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trivago from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.15 to $1.80 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.26.

Trivago stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. Trivago has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $587.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Trivago had a negative net margin of 26.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $154.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trivago will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Trivago during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trivago in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trivago by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 36,057 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trivago during the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trivago by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares during the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

