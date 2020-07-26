Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT)

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 3,171 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 841% compared to the average daily volume of 337 call options.

SLQT stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51. NYSE:SLQT has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc

