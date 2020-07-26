Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $151.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Tractor Supply have outpaced the industry year to date on robust first-quarter 2020 performance, followed by a recent strong view for the second quarter. The company is witnessing increased sales across product categories, channels as well as geographic regions. Moreover, its online business is seeing improvement since the beginning of second-quarter 2020 driven by higher demand owing to the newly launched contactless curbside delivery and “buy online pickup at store” options. Consequently, the company provided a strong view for the second quarter. In the first quarter, results benefited from stores remaining open to provide everyday essentials amid the coronavirus outbreak. However, the company now expects the additional operating costs related to the pandemic to come in at the higher end of its earlier view of $30-$50 million.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lowered Tractor Supply from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.36.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $146.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.04 and a 200 day moving average of $104.07. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $154.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 15,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $1,644,316.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,965.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,980 shares of company stock worth $28,363,161 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 25,080.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,475,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,400 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,493,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,004 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $113,249,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $46,581,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,332,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,635,000 after acquiring an additional 425,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

