TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.91.

TPI Composites stock opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $974.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.36 and a beta of 1.61. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $356.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TPI Composites will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William E. Siwek bought 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $46,607.50. Also, CEO Steven C. Lockard bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $91,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,436 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,298.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $187,751 and have sold 125,000 shares valued at $2,680,500. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 54,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 27,172 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 406,794 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

