Toromont Industries (TIH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Toromont Industries to post earnings of C$0.61 per share for the quarter.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$715.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$748.40 million.

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at C$72.74 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$52.36 and a 52-week high of C$74.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$68.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$66.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.40%.

In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total transaction of C$680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$140,760. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.59, for a total value of C$187,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,845,344.84. Insiders have sold 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $874,313 in the last three months.

TIH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Toromont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$66.00 target price on Toromont Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Toromont Industries from C$82.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.25.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

