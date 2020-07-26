THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TKAMY. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that THYSSENKRUPP AG/S will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

