TheStreet Upgrades Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.17.

The stock has a market cap of $809.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average of $30.70. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $43.09.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $189.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

