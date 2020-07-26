The Unilever Group’s (UNLVF) Sell Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

UNLVF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised shares of The Unilever Group to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. DZ Bank cut shares of The Unilever Group to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get The Unilever Group alerts:

Shares of UNLVF opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.80. The Unilever Group has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $62.95.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for The Unilever Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unilever Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.