The Sage Group (LON:SGE) PT Raised to GBX 650

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its price target upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 580 ($7.14) to GBX 650 ($8.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 525 ($6.46) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 538 ($6.62) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 545 ($6.71) target price (down from GBX 555 ($6.83)) on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup cut The Sage Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 626.80 ($7.71).

Shares of LON:SGE opened at GBX 748.20 ($9.21) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 674.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 675.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.45. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of GBX 6.63 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 816.60 ($10.05).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

