Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a life science company engaged in developing and commercializing tetracycline based drugs to treat drug-resistant infectious diseases, inflammation, and cancer. Its principal products include eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Gram-negative infections. The Company’s product under development includes eravacycline oral formulation, TP-834 and TP-271. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. G.Research downgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.25.

NASDAQ TTPH opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $17.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.33. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $8.60.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 798.18% and a negative return on equity of 210.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jolla Pharmaceutical Co La purchased 234,698 shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $614,908.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,085,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 62,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $854,000. Institutional investors own 42.29% of the company’s stock.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

