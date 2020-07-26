TESSCO Technologies (TESS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($1.60). TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $128.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.86 million. On average, analysts expect TESSCO Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

TESS stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $51.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.