Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TENB. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Tenable stock opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 1.87. Tenable has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. Tenable had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 76.21%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 635,705 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $19,929,351.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,533 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $42,663.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,282,335.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,901,627 shares of company stock valued at $57,481,285. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

