Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telstra is Australia’s principal telecommunications company, one of Australia’s largest corporations and one of the best-known brands in the country. Telstra’s fixed telephone network extends across the nation, serving virtually all homes and a substantial majority of Australian businesses. Its mobile networks cover the area in which 91% of Australia’s population lives. “

Shares of Telstra stock opened at $11.77 on Thursday. Telstra has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18.

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

