Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.