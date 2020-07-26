Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TECK. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.48.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 524,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 130,289 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,255,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,997,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,740,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,281,000 after acquiring an additional 757,390 shares during the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.