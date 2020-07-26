TD Securities Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$410.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$395.00 to C$410.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CP has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$347.00 to C$375.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$375.00 to C$390.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$375.00 to C$398.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$369.25.

CP opened at C$367.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.79. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$252.00 and a twelve month high of C$376.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$349.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$332.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.03%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$359.42, for a total transaction of C$323,478.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,681.10. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$327.81, for a total transaction of C$98,343.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,245,678.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

