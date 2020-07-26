Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Price Target Increased to GBX 800 by Analysts at Barclays

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 730 ($8.98) to GBX 800 ($9.84) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 730 ($8.98) to GBX 690 ($8.49) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 760 ($9.35) to GBX 725 ($8.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tate & Lyle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 722.50 ($8.89).

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Shares of TATE opened at GBX 677 ($8.33) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.61. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of GBX 6.67 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 811.40 ($9.99). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 666.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 693.46.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.