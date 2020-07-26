TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.54.

TTWO opened at $156.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.37. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $156.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.58.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 357.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,925,000 after buying an additional 77,982 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 87,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 28,393 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,553,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,757,000 after buying an additional 294,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $26,328.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,171,229.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $48,551.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,985,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,521 shares of company stock valued at $20,674,277 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

