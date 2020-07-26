Swiss Re’s (SSREF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SSREF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSREF opened at $82.20 on Thursday. Swiss Re has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $118.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.87.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

