SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SVCBY. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Danske lowered SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of SVCBY stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.69. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $12.67.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $484.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.18 million. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 79.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

