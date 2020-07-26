SunTrust Banks Weighs in on WPX Energy Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WPX Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WPX. Scotiabank upped their price objective on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.25 to $6.75 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Shares of WPX Energy stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. WPX Energy has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 289.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in WPX Energy by 39,967.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,063,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040,672 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in WPX Energy by 1,014.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,447,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,984 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WPX Energy by 27.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,467,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in WPX Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,133,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

