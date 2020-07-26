SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Biogen Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a report released on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $7.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.94. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.15 earnings per share.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Biogen from $301.00 to $263.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $276.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.75.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $272.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

