SunTrust Banks Comments on Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.23. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

PNFP opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Galante acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $254,656.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 216,182 shares in the company, valued at $9,308,796.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,434,800 over the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after buying an additional 26,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,059,000 after buying an additional 35,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

