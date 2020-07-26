SunTrust Banks Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.25. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.39. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Union Gaming Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average is $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $644.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.50. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

In related news, President Bob Farahi sold 16,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $690,806.10. Following the transaction, the president now owns 154,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,277,294.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

