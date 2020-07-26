Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Great Panther Mining Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,109 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,004% compared to the typical daily volume of 191 call options.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GPL opened at $0.82 on Friday. Great Panther Mining has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.93.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $48.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.07 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (up previously from $1.75) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Great Panther Mining by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,379,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 547,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,276,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 448,709 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 480.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 954,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 789,782 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 500,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 70,814 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

