Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Sogou Call Options (NYSE:SOGO)

Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,705 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 381% compared to the average volume of 771 call options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SOGO shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sogou from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Sogou from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sogou by 173.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sogou in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sogou in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sogou in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sogou in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SOGO opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99. Sogou has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Sogou had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $257.28 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sogou will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

