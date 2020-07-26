Steven C. Gilman Sells 10,000 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Director Steven C. Gilman sold 10,000 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $332,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,796 shares in the company, valued at $591,361.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MNTA opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.51. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $39.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.37% and a negative net margin of 994.16%. Analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

MNTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 929,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,276,000 after buying an additional 376,796 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,053,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 752,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,470,000 after buying an additional 106,891 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

