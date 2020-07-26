Steven C. Gilman Sells 10,000 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Director Steven C. Gilman sold 10,000 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $332,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,796 shares in the company, valued at $591,361.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
MNTA opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.51. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $39.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40.
Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.37% and a negative net margin of 994.16%. Analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 929,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,276,000 after buying an additional 376,796 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,053,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 752,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,470,000 after buying an additional 106,891 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.
See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.